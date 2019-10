The TBI is investigating two fires in Benton County.

TBI spokesman Josh Devine says the Berry Clinic on East Main Street in Camden burned on March 25th, and the residence of Dr. Kenneth Berry on Douglas Drive in Holladay burned on October 2nd.

Devine says the cause of each fire has been classified as “undetermined” by investigators.

A $5,000 dollar reward is being offered in the investigation.

Anyone with any information should call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.