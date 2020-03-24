With the closing of the Weakley County Courthouse, two drop boxes are now placed outside the front entrance for filings or civil filings and payments.

Weakley County Circuit Court Clerk Jenny Killebrew says the red and gray boxes are at the entrance on the side with the Ned Ray McWherter statue.

Killebrew says the red box is for filings-civil filings, notice of appearance, continuances, and other documents to be placed. She says the documents should be in a sealed envelope with your name, phone number, and office you need the filing to be presented.

The gray box is labeled Chancery, Circuit, and General Sessions and payments to those offices may be placed in that box. Killebrew says payments should also be placed in a sealed envelope with your name, which court your payment belongs, case number, and your phone number.

That information is needed so your payment goes to the right place.

Killebrew adds that March 26 court at 3:00 has been moved to May 2️1st at 3️:00.

Payments may still be made over the phone at 731-364-3455, online at courtfeepay.com, by mail, or through the drop box.