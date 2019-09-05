Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum joins 27 other state leaders in higher education, K-12 education, government, business and industry, and nonprofits for the next cohort of the Complete Tennessee Leadership Institute (CTLI).

Since 2016, the CTLI has been strengthening leadership capacity to increase higher education completion rates, fostering partnerships to build actionable coalitions, and exploring innovative solutions to local and statewide collaboration and student success.

SCORE, which recently merged with nonprofit Complete Tennessee and expanded its mission to focus on driving the transformation needed in education to deliver success for all students in school, college, career, and life, is continuing CTLI for the 2019-20 academic year.

The leaders in the fourth cohort represent their regions, communities, and industries while learning from national and statewide experts and developing a richer understanding of higher education access, persistence, and success and the effect on the Tennessee workforce. Over the course of a year, they will explore higher education and economic issues at the local level, witness best practices and policies to tackle real challenges, and build professional relationships with a group of strong leaders advocating for change across Tennessee.

Other local leaders joining Mayor Bynum at CTLI are Milan Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Julie Allen Burke; Jackson State Community College President Dr. Allana R. Hamilton; and Tennessee College of Applied Technology Covington/Ripley/Newbern President Youlanda Jones.