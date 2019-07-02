A Carroll County teenager is facing drug charges in Weakley County after being caught with marijuana and cocaine in Dresden.

18-year-old Laci Dawn Benson, of Hollow Rock, was arrested Friday night by Dresden Police Patrolman Thomas Travis during a traffic stop on Fuller Street.

A search of the vehicle revealed marijuana and cocaine, with Miss Benson admitting to Patrolman Travis she had more cocaine in her bra.

Benson is charged with Possession of Schedule Two Cocaine and Simple Possession of Schedule Six Marijuana.

She was released from the Weakley County Jail.