The 2020 census doesn’t begin until April 1st of next year, but a network of Weakley County representatives in various aspects of local communities have already begun awareness efforts.

The Weakley County Counts 2020 Census Committee is made up of members of local government, education, faith-based organizations, media, community-based organizations, business, foundations or other philanthropic organizations, and recruiting.

The purpose of the committee is to help bring awareness to residents on the upcoming census.

Over the next few months, residents will see and hear census campaign efforts touting the importance of filling out the nine-question census next year.

U.S. Census Partnership Specialist Jacob Brimm says the census not only counts the population and households, but provides the basis for distributing more than $675 billion dollars in federal funds.

Brimm also noted that for the first time ever, the 2020 Census will be available online and that the agency is now hiring for census jobs.