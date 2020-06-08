The City of Martin is proposing a 35 cent tax increase; the first tax increase for the city in 18 years.

Mayor Randy Brundige announced the proposed increase during Monday night’s board meeting, citing the lack of sales tax from businesses closing and the loss of thousands of UT Martin students due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Brundige said next year’s city budget has been cut by a million dollars.

The City Board passed the first reading of the budget Monday night with a public hearing and second reading to be held on June 30th by ZOOM meeting.