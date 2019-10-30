A court hearing has been set for three men charged in the shooting death of a Martin man earlier this year.

20-year-old Raschad Windham, of Martin, 20-year-old Isiah Hart, of Lexington, and 20-year-old Kalib Jones, of Scotts Hill, appeared Monday in Weakley County Circuit Court where Judge Jeff Parham set a court date for January 13.

The three men are charged in the May 11th shooting death of 23-year-old Luke Greene at a residence on Meadowbrook Lane in Martin.

Windham, Hart, and Jones, are charged with First Degree Murder, Especially Aggravated Robbery, and Especially Aggravated Burglary and Theft.

All three are being held without bond in the Weakley County Jail.