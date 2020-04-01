The Department of Justice announced Wednesday that it’s making $850 million available to help public safety agencies respond to the challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19, including over $3 million for West Tennesse.
U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant says $3,049,546 is targeted for nine cities and counties in the West Tennesse, including:
- $41,960 for Bartlett
- $35,126 for Covington
- $58,008 for Dyer County
- $46,100 for Dyersburg
- $138,850 for Jackson
- $58,008 for Madison County
- $2,523,880 for Memphis
- $114,695 for Shelby County
- $32,919 for Tipton County
Grant funds may be applied retroactively to Jan. 20, 2020, subject to federal supplanting rules.