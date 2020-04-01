The Department of Justice announced Wednesday that it’s making $850 million available to help public safety agencies respond to the challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19, including over $3 million for West Tennesse.

U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant says $3,049,546 is targeted for nine cities and counties in the West Tennesse, including:

$41,960 for Bartlett

$35,126 for Covington

$58,008 for Dyer County

$46,100 for Dyersburg

$138,850 for Jackson

$58,008 for Madison County

$2,523,880 for Memphis

$114,695 for Shelby County

$32,919 for Tipton County

Grant funds may be applied retroactively to Jan. 20, 2020, subject to federal supplanting rules.