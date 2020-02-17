Despite a slight increase this week, AAA says Tennessee gas prices remain low.

The Tennessee gas price average is now $2.20, which is nearly two cents more than last week.

Henry County has some of the cheapest gas prices in the state averaging $2.10 per gallon.

Obion County’s average gas price remains low at $2.13 per gallon.

Meanwhile, gas is averaging $2.18 in Weakley County, $2.19, in Gibson County, and $2.20 in Carroll County.

AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper says Tennessee motorists continue to experience low gas prices due to healthy stock levels and low fuel demand.