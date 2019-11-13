Discovery Park of America is bringing the temporary exhibit titled “Astronaut” to West Tennessee in January.

The exhibit will allow guests to explore the physical and mental challenges involved in space exploration and to discover what life is like outside Earth’s atmosphere.

Located in the ATA Traveling Exhibit Hall, the exhibit will feature 26 stations demonstrating how life is lived in space with zero gravity and guests can test their grip strength in special gloves that mimic the pressurized spacesuit, or they can work together to smoothly launch their own space mission.

Discovery Park members will have the first chance to explore the new exhibit on January 16th at a members-only event.

“Astronaut” opens to the public January 17th to May 3rd.

Tickets for the exhibit will be $6.95 in addition to the price of admission to Discovery Park.

(photo: Pat Wade of Union City, TN is shown at one of the team problem-solving stations in the exhibit “Astronaut,” when it was on display at the Space Center Houston in Houston, Texas in 2016. Wade, the late Jenny Kirkland, and Discovery Park employee, Katie Jarvis, flew to Houston in November of that year to determine if this exhibit was a good fit for Discovery Park in 2020.)