Beginning Thursday, Discovery Park of America in Union City will require masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Marketing and Public Relations Manager Katie Jarvis says guests ages three and older will be required to wear a mask when visiting and for those who do not have one, a mask will be provided.

Additionally, DPA is rescheduling the final two shows in its Rhythm on the Rails outdoor concert series to later in the year.

Jarvis says they currently plan to proceed with outdoor events including the Antique Tractor Show on August 7-8, the Southern Heritage Arts and Crafts Festival on September 26-27, and the Cruise-In on October 10, but masks will be required for guests and participants.