The Dresden City Board narrowly passed the 2019-20 fiscal budget Monday night.

With two aldermen absent, the vote was two in favor and two against, with Lyndal Dilday and Willie Parker voting in favor and Joyce Hurt and Kenneth Moore voting against.

With the tie vote, Mayor Jeff Washburn cast the deciding vote to pass the budget for next year.

The $2.8 million dollar budget includes a ten cent property tax increase, the first tax increase for Dresden in five years.

In other business, the board unanimously passed an updated OSHA ordinance mandated by the state.