In an effort to address the COVID-19 pandemic and growing concern for the health and safety of students, faculty and staff, Dyersburg State Community College is extending spring break for students through March 22.

All in-person lecture courses are scheduled to transition to an online format beginning March 23 through April 3.

While no known cases of COVID-19 have been reported at any of the DSCC locations, the College will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates through a dedicated webpage at https://www.dscc.edu/coronavirus.

The College will also utilize the RAVE Emergency Alert Notification System as needed for urgent updates to students, faculty and staff who are urged to log in to RAVE to add their contact information if they have not done so.

Students should check their MyDSCC email for updates from their instructor regarding labs, clinicals, and technical programs. Alternate schedules will apply during this time. Computer labs will be open for students who do not have technology at home.

DSCC Online classes and TN eCampus classes will continue on normal schedules as planned.

Registration for May session and summer and fall semesters will be delayed one week and begin on March 23.