Dyer County Sheriff Jeff Box is warning Dyer County residents about a phone scam involving an individual posing as an officer with the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Box says the individual states that he is with a citation division and is calling individuals about failing to pay a citation.

According to Sheriff Box, the caller is calling from 731-574-4254 and is in no way associated with the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office doesn’t normally call anyone about warrants, and Sheriff’ Box says if they do call, they will not ask for credit card, debit information and do not take payments of any kind over the phone.

Investigators are working in an attempt to identify the caller.

If you have any information about this caller, call the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office.