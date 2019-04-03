The Dyersburg Police Department is currently investigating a complaint of money containers placed in local businesses in the Dyersburg area on behalf of Shelby Hubbard’s family.

The body of 24-year-old Shelby Hubbard was found last week by local law enforcement after she had been missing for six weeks.

At the request of the family, the Dyersburg Police Department is making citizens aware of the scam or fraudulent activity.

According to the Hubbard family they are not seeking any monetary donation from the community.

The Dyersburg Police Department is seeking information for anyone who may be responsible or if any business that has a container asking for donations to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 731-288-7679 or 731-285-1212.