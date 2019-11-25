The Dyersburg Police Department is seeking information in an assault and robbery of an elderly woman.

According to a press release, the incident took place Friday night around 10:00 in the 2000 block of St. John Avenue.

The elderly female victim told officers she had parked her vehicle and was walking towards her residence when she was attacked from behind, receiving non-life-threatening injuries to her face and neck.

According to the victim there were multiple assailants involved.

Dyersburg Police investigators say it appears the motive was robbery with the victim telling officers she could hear the suspects talking about taking her purse.

The suspects are described as race unknown wearing all black clothing including mask. The suspects were last seen running near Ozment Road area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dyersburg Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 731-288-7679 or Crime Stoppers at 731-285-8477.