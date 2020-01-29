Longtime Milan football coach Jeff Morris and eight other individuals will be inducted this year into the TSSAA Hall of Fame.

Joining Coach Morris in the 2020 class are Barbara Daush, administrator from Memphis; Turner Jackson, administrator from Cleveland; Clint Parnell, administrator from Nashville; Bobby Alston, coach from Memphis; Buck Coatney, coach from Knoxville; Carolyn Jackson, coach from Chattanooga; Shelby Miller, official from Elizabethton; and the late Marion Wilhoite, contributor from Columbia.

Morris was head football coach at Milan High School for 22 years, from 1996 to 2017, and previously coached football and baseball at Henry County High School for nine years before going to Milan in 1994.

For the Bulldogs, Morris comprised a record of 222-69 and reached the TSSAA playoffs 21 times with a record of 53-19.

Under Coach Morris, Milan teams were state runners-up four times (2008, 2009, 2011, 2012) and back-to-back TSSAA State Football Champions in 1998 and 1999.

The nine new members will be inducted into the TSSAA Hall of Fame at the annual luncheon at the Embassy Suites Hotel and Conference Center in Murfreesboro on Saturday, April 18.