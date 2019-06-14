The Gleason City Board passed the city’s budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year during its monthly meeting Thursday night.

The million dollar budget contains no property tax increase for next year.

Mayor Diane Poole also announced that the City of Gleason is now operating debt-free, having paid off the city’s last debt in November of last year.

In other business, Public Works Director Rodney Garner says his department will be putting down tar and chip on a few city streets next week, and Alderman Jim Phelps announced that the library received a tech grant and has two new computers at the library.