Fire destroyed a home in Gleason Sunday night.

Firefighters were called to the home of Lindell and Carolyn Roney on East Grove Road Sunday night around 7:30, after the Roneys returned home and found their two-story home in flames.

The Gleason Fire Department, along with departments from McKenzie and Pillowville, battled the blaze and were on the scene until 2:00 Monday morning.

The house is a loss and the fire remains under investigation.