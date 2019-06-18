A Gleason man is charged with assault after allegedly shooting a BB gun in the house after an altercation with his wife.

According to the police report, Gleason Police Patrolman Ben Burnett responded to a residence on Moore Circle where the victim reported 39-year-old Richard Allen Ballew was mad over a cigarette and a verbal altercation turned violent when Ballew allegedly pointed a BB gun at the victim and began shooting it inside the home.

Ballew is charged with Aggravated Assault and was released from the Weakley County Jail.