A Gleason man is facing charges in two separated incidents.

31-year-old Jason Lee Kelley is charged with Harassment after an incident last Wednesday on Carlton Street in which Kelley allegedly threatened to kill another individual.

On Friday, Gleason Police Chief Paul Eddlemon says after his department received information Kelley had been making explosives, Gleason Police, along with the ATF, Jackson Bomb Unit, and the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at Kelley’s residence on Holland Street.

Chief Eddlemon says ATF explosives detection K9 “Piper” did not alert to the presence of explosives.

The Weakley County Sheriff’s Office SRT team made entry into the residence and cleared the residence for people and at that time, investigators entered the structure to search for components of explosive devices, but none were found.

However, investigators did find drug paraphernalia with meth residue.

Eddlemon says while Gleason School was not in any danger during the operation, the school was notified of the situation.

Along with the previous Harassment charge, Kelley is charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and is being held in the Weakley County Jail.