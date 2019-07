A Gleason woman is accused of taking merchandise from the Gleason Dollar General.

38-year-old Tabitha Marie Carson was arrested by Gleason Police Officer Brian Legons after he reviewed the storeโ€™s surveillance video and saw Carson taking merchandise off the rack and putting it in her bag.

The items taken were phone cases and chargers, totaling $100 dollars.

Carson is charged with shoplifting and was released from the Weakley County Jail.