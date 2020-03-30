All non-essential businesses in Tennessee are closing for the next two weeks after Governor Bill Lee issued a stay-at-home order Monday to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Governor Lee also announced the closing of all non-essential businesses including personal appearance businesses, such as barbershops, hair and nail salons, retail with no exclusive delivery or curbside pickup, entertainment and recreational facilities, such as bowling alleys and skating rinks, arts and crafts businesses, gyms, movie theaters, shopping malls, golf courses, dance schools, and private clubs.

The order is in effect until April 14th.