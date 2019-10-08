The 31st Annual Greenfield Fire Prevention Festival continues Wednesday with the kickoff breakfast.

Wednesday morning’s breakfast is from 6:00 to 9:00 at Wimpy’s Corner and features country ham, eggs, homemade biscuits and gravy, coffee and juice with proceeds going to Greenfield School.

The breakfast is sponsored by the Parents of the Greenfield High School Junior Class.

Thursday night is the Greenfield Fire Department’s spaghetti supper from 5:00 to 7:00 at the Greenfield School cafeteria.

The spaghetti supper is the fire department’s only fundraiser of the year and proceeds go towards the purchase of new equipment.

The Greenfield Fire Prevention Festival continues through Saturday.

Pope’s Concessions is also open this week in downtown Greenfield from 11am to 10pm with free rides from Pope’s Rides Friday night from 5:00 to closing.