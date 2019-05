A Henry County man arrested on Weakley County warrants is facing additional charges after bringing meth to jail with him.

46-year-old Timothy Wayne Berry, of Paris, was arrested at the Henry County line by Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Legons on active warrants in Weakley County.

When Berry was searched at the jail, a bag of meth weighing almost two grams was found in his left sock.

Berry is charged with Possession of Schedule Two Meth and Introducing Drugs into a County Jail.