A Henry County man is facing charges in the July theft of a UTV in Palmersville.

44-year-old Danny Joe Trotter, of Paris, is charged with Burglary and Theft of Property over $10,000 in the theft of a Polaris UTV valued at over $25,000 and assorted tools valued at $15,000.

In early August, Weakley County Sheriff’s investigators recovered the vehicle behind the home of 49-year-old Linda Kay Batts Pinkerton Garcia Morris, of Paris Highway 54 in Dresden, where there was a mowed path from the driveway to the vehicle.

Morris is also charged with Theft of Property over $10,000.

Some of the tools were later recovered at the home of Trotter’s sister in Henry County.

Both Trotter and Morris are set to appear Wednesday in Weakley County General Sessions Court.