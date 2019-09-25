The Dyersburg Police Department is continuing to investigate the threat that locked down Dyersburg High School for most of the day Wednesday.

Dyersburg City Schools posted on Facebook that just before 11:00 Wednesday morning, school officials received a report of a threat to Dyersburg High School.

Following procedures, Dyersburg High School went on immediate lockdown, with the Dyersburg Police Department and local authorities responding to secure the building and grounds.

After an extensive search, no threat was found with school officials saying the process to secure the building and grounds was completed within two hours.

A statement from the school system says there will be a continued presence on all of the school campuses with school resuming Thursday as normal.

The statement adds that additional safety measures will also be in place to ensure student safety.