Congressman David Kustoff’s staff will be meeting with constituents next month at the Congressman’s mobile office throughout Northwest Tennessee.

Congressman Kustoff’s mobile office will be at Huntingdon City Hall in Carroll County next Thursday morning from 9:00 until 11:00 and at Milan City Hall in Gibson County next Thursday afternoon from 1:00 until 3:00.

On Tuesday, October 6th, the mobile office will be at the Lake County Courthouse in Tiptonville and Weakley County Courthouse in Dresden from 9:00 until 11:00 and the Henry County Courthouse in Paris and the Obion County Mayor’s Office in Union City from 1:00 until 3:00.

Kustoff says his mobile office is an effective way for constituents to connect with his office and let him know how he can continue to best represent Tennessee’s 8th District in Washington.