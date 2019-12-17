Two bills passed in Washington Tuesday will fund the U.S. military and fund the fight in the elimination of Asian carp in West Tennessee waters.

Tennessee Eighth District Congressman David Kustoff voted for the bills that make up the 2020 Fiscal Year Appropriations Package and tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

The appropriation package passed Tuesday also includes new border wall funding, $518 million to combat the opioid abuse, and an additional $642 million for rural broadband.

This appropriations bill was negotiated by both the Senate and House and passed by a bipartisan vote.