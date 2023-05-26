Lady Chargers’ state title highlighted by Sims’ grand slams (includes audio)

The Westview Lady Chargers are the Class 2A state champions in softball, capturing Weakley County’s first state title in the sport.

Westview defeated Forrest 13-5 in the state championship game Friday afternoon.

The game was highlighted by two grand slams from sophomore McCall Sims, who set a TSSAA record by becoming the first player to hit two grand slams in a state tournament softball game.

The first came in the top of the fourth inning, after Jillian Brigance was hit by a pitch, Sarah Byars doubled, and Lakyn Rogers reached on an error to load the bases for Sims with Westview leading 4-2.

(AUDIO)

One inning later, Sims would step to the plate in the top of the fifth inning with the bases loaded, once again.

(AUDIO)

After the game, Westview head coach Craig Rogers talked with Thunderbolt Radio’s John Hatler.

(AUDIO)

The Lady Chargers finish their state championship season with a 29-10 record.