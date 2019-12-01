Thunderbolt Radio has learned of the passing of longtime educator and Weakley County School Board Chairman Dr. Gordon Morris of Sharon. Dr. Morris, a retired UT Martin Biology Professor PHD, oversaw Weakley County‘s education system for more than 25 years as Chairman and spent many years in the classroom at the University of Tennessee at Martin.

￼School Superintendent Randy Frazier said “Dr Morris is credited with overseeing a number of building projects in the Weakley County school system￼￼ and helped implement a number of standards that allowed students to achieve higher educational levels of learning.”￼

Mr. Frazier went on to say “Dr. Morris maintained a low-key￼ posture in his leadership role but was widely respected across the state in both K through 12 and secondary education. Dr. Morris served as President of the Tennessee ￼School ￼Board￼ Association￼. He was a friend of students, teachers and staff and was always willing to listen.”￼￼