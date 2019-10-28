Austin Peay State University Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man at a campus housing complex.

In a news release, university police say officers responded to a report of shots fired Sunday night and found a man with gunshot wounds at the Hand Village apartments.

The man, who was not a student, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The victim’s name was not immediately released.

The statement says the shooting was not random and that police are searching for two suspects.

Clarksville police are handling the investigation.

(AP)