Austin Peay State University Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man at a campus housing complex.
In a news release, university police say officers responded to a report of shots fired Sunday night and found a man with gunshot wounds at the Hand Village apartments.
The man, who was not a student, was pronounced dead at a hospital.
The victim’s name was not immediately released.
The statement says the shooting was not random and that police are searching for two suspects.
Clarksville police are handling the investigation.
(AP)