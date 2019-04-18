The Marshall County School District has been awarded a $460,000 dollar grant to help in recovery efforts following the January 23, 2018 school shooting that took two lives and injured 14 others.

The Project School Emergency Response to Violence, or SERV, grant was announced Wednesday by U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos (duh-VOSS’) and Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin during a ceremony in Benton.

The Marshall County School District was previously awarded a Project SERV grant totaling over $138,000 dollars.

According to Kentucky education officials, the Project SERV grant will be used to hire additional school resource officers, hall monitors, and a school nurse.

The funds will also be used to allow students who are not yet ready to return to school to continue their studies through an at-home, online program.