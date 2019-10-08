The City of Martin will discuss the new $13 million library next week at its monthly meeting.

At Tuesday night’s informal meeting, Mayor Randy Brundige told the board that the City of Martin received six bids for the library’s construction, with Barger Construction Company in Parkers Crossroads submitting the low bid of just over $13 million.

The Martin Public Library Foundation is paying $1.5 million to offset the cost, bringing the total to $11.5 million dollars.

Mayor Brundige says construction is expected to begin in mid-November.

The library, and how the city will pay for it, will be discussed Monday night at 5:15 at the City Courtroom.