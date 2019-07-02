A Martin man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop on Elm Street in Martin revealed over 50 grams of marijuana.

28-year-old Noble Adair Chrisp was arrested just after midnight Saturday when Weakley County Sheriff’s Investigator James Sanders and Deputy Neil Cantrell noticed Chrisp driving without tail lights.

After noticing the odor of marijuana, the officers searched the vehicle and found 14.5 grams of marijuana in the back pouch of the driver’s seat along with a set of digital scales.

A further search revealed 42.5 grams of marijuana in the trunk.

Chrisp is charged with Possession of Schedule Six Marijuana with Intent, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving on a Suspended License, and Violation of Headlight/Tail Light Requirement.

He’s being held in the Weakley County Jail.