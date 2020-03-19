Due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, the Martin Police Department is modifying its response protocol.

Chief Don Teal says his department and the City of Martin are working with the recommendations of Federal and State officials including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Tennessee Department of Health on preventative measures of spreading infection.

Chief Teal says due to the ever-changing situation concerning the COVID-19 issue the Martin Police Department will continue to respond to calls for service to serve the community, but low priority calls will be handled by officers over the telephone.

Officers will limit their face-to-face contact with the public and take safety and preventive measures to protect themselves and the public.

If you have an emergency, call 911 and if it’s a non-emergency call 731-587-5355 and an officer will speak to you directly.

On high priority calls, officers will respond and utilize all universal precautions for personal protection.

Chief Teal says the special precautionary procedures will remain in effect until further notice.