Both the Martin and Sharon City Boards met Monday night in relatively short sessions.

At the Martin Board meeting, the board approved a ten-year agreement with First Community Bank for an ATM and five parking spaces on a lot on Neal Street.

The agreement calls for First Community Bank to pay the city $1,500 a year for ten years.

At the Sharon Board meeting Monday night, the board looked over designs for four possible new city signs presented by Alderwoman Ali Stalter and heard an update on street paving from Alderman James G. Roberts.

No action was taken on those two items, with the board agreeing to study both at the next meeting in March.