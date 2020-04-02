The UT Martin Skyhawks Women’s Baksetball team finished the season as regular season OVC Champions as well as runners up in the OVC Tournament Championship this season.

One thing that stuck out to UTM Head Coach Kevin McMillan was the loyal Skyhawk fans.

Coach McMillan tells who helped build the culture at UT Martin.

With the season now ended, Coach McMillan shares how different this offseason is for him at UT Martin.

Coach McMillan says all the UTM players are at their homes, and are having to work out and practice on their own.