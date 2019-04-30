A Memphis woman is accused of trafficking juveniles for the purpose of illicit sex during the NFL Draft weekend in Nashville.

TBI spokesman Josh Devine says 29-year-old Taysha Dominique Jackson was arrested early Sunday morning in Brentwood.

Devine says the arrest was a joint effort by the FBI, TBI, Homeland Security, U.S. Department of State, and the Brentwood Police Department.

During a push to address human trafficking in Middle Tennessee over the past weekend, authorities placed a number of decoy ads on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex trafficking cases.

During the investigation, authorities learned of a website not previously known to them, and observed ads displaying juveniles for prostitution.

Devine says on Saturday night, the agencies coordinated a sting at a Brentwood-area hotel and, working in an undercover capacity, responded to the online ad.

At the appointed time, three juveniles and Jackson arrived to the hotel.

Two of the juveniles came to the hotel room with condoms and other items indicating an intent for sexual services. At that point, law enforcement officers located and detained Jackson and all three juveniles.

Jackson is charged with three counts of Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act and is being held in the Williamson County Jail on a $9 million bond.

The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services took custody of the juveniles, who were all from the Memphis area.