Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews and contract crews have started their fall round of mowing along Western Kentucky interstates, parkways, and state highways.

Cabinet spokesperson Keith Todd says mowing zones will be marked by appropriate signage and should be treated with the same respect and caution as other work zones.

Todd says starting this week, crews are ramping up mowing activities along KY 453/Dover Road and The Trace in Land Between The Lakes from Grand Rivers south to the Kentucky-Tennessee state line.

Starting next week, mowing crews will be working along US 60 from I-24 Exit 4 to the McCracken-Ballard County line, and beginning October 25th, crews will be mowing along US 68 from I-24 Exit 16 to the US 62 intersection.

Mowing and litter crews will continue to have active work zones across the region anytime weather conditions allow for about the next month. Again, motorists should use appropriate caution anytime they encounter a mowing zone.