When severe water damage caused the Ridgely Police Department to shut down part of its headquarters, the department received some help from an unlikely source.

TDOC West Tennessee Region Public Information Officer Tylee Tracer says a group of inmates from the Northwest Correctional Complex carpentry class stepped in to remodel a part of the property that the Ridgely Police Department had been unable to use, until now.

The class assessed the vacant space and made quick work of the remodel, adding new tile and carpet, ceiling tiles, drywall, and paint. The class also repaired plumbing and electrical components and replaced ceiling tiles in the city courtroom next door.

The crew of seven students from the NWCX facility in Tiptonville used the skills they learned in class and were able to apply them with hands-on experience, and learning new techniques along the way.

Rickey, a student in the carpentry program, was able to work on the Ridgely Police Department project and said some of the things he learned during the project was to put in a drop ceiling and sheet rock. “I decided to enroll in the carpentry program because I wanted to learn the trade,” said Rickey. “This is my first project to work on. I like it and it’s fun.”

Ridgely Chief of Police, Perry Brewer, said the crew has done an awesome job. “They have gone beyond what we expected. The office flooded last February and we had to operate out of the Chamber of Commerce building next door. The remodel has been a long time coming and we are excited to move into our new space.”

The NWCX carpentry class began working on the Ridgely Police Department approximately three months ago and is set to finish this week.

The next job for the class will be at the Ridgely Civic Center to remodel that space.