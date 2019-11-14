Weakley County EMS is reporting faster response times and more effective coverage in the county after the City of Martin EMS began service in August.

During this month’s meeting of the Weakley County Public Safety Committee, Weakley County EMS Administrator Jeff Washburn said the addition of Martin’s ambulance service has been beneficial for the county.

Martin Fire Chief Jamie Summers announced at this week’s Martin City Board meeting that since the Martin EMS went into service on August 10th, they’ve received 582 calls for service in the city.