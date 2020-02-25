A second arrest has been made in the burglary and theft from a Dresden home.

37-year-old Lindsey Victoria Barnes, of Dresden, is being held in the Weakley County Jail on charges of Aggravated Burglary and Theft over $1,000 Dollars.

Earlier this month, 37-year-old Joshua G. Morgan, Union City, was arrested and charged with breaking into a residence on Gaylord Road in Dresden and taking property from the home with a value of over $1,000.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Investigator Marty Plunk says the incident was recorded by surveillance cameras at the residence.