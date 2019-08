The Sharon City Board set a flat rate for the city to mow unkempt property and rehired the city’s Recorder and Police Chief during this week’s monthly meeting.

Property owners in Sharon will pay a flat rate of $100 if the city has to come out and mow overgrown lots. Rates of $175 and $125 were discussed before the board decided on the $100 flat rate.

In other business, the Board voted to rehire City Recorder Donna Stricklin and Police Chief Ricky Cobb.