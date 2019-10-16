The UT Martin Skyhawks bring a three-game winning streak into Saturday’s home game against Eastern Illinois.

The Skyhawks (4-2, 3-0 OVC) are coming off a 55-14 win over Tennessee Tech, but Coach Jason Simpson says the team still has work to do.

EIU (0-7, 0-3) comes into the game still looking for the team’s first win of the season, and Coach Simpson says this year’s Panthers team reminds him of last year’s Skyhawks team.

Saturday’s game is the 25th meeting between the two teams, with EIU holding a 15-9 advantage. UT Martin, however, has won six of the last nine games with the Panthers.

The Skyhawks look for their fourth straight win when UTM hosts Eastern Illinois Saturday afternoon at 2:00. Airtime is set for 1:30 on WCMT.