The final day of spring football for the UT Martin Skyhawks was very similar to the first as a chilly damp Good Friday morning brought the end to the 15-practice spring segment.

What looked different was the execution and growth that spring ball provides.

With 15 practices spread dating back to March 25, the Skyhawks have begun to see glimpses of the team’s ability. While the offseason strength and conditioning work will continue over the summer months ahead, today signaled the team’s final time together as unit in a scrimmage atmosphere until early August.

“There has been a lot of individual growth in these past 15 days,” UT Martin head coach Jason Simpson said. “We have had better teams but I don’t think we’ve seen as much individual growth as I have this year. Sometimes that doesn’t always equal first downs or big plays, but as I see where some lineman came from three weeks ago to now, along with the wide receivers, quarterbacks and linebackers, those are the most goals that we accomplished.”

“What we have to do now is be very honest with our players over the next week of where they are mentally and physically on being quality OVC players at their position,” Simpson continued. Once we get those evaluations down, we move come back in June and July in an eight-week cycle where we need to continue to get bigger, faster and strong. There is also an opportunity to grow mentally where how we finish spring, is how we will start fall camp. These are the guys that are going to play for us, now we just need to pick up where we left off on that first day of practice in August.”

(UTM Sports Information)