The Tennessee State Election Commission could appoint a new Weakley County Election Commissioner Friday morning during a telephonic meeting.

Thunderbolt Radio News has learned that the Weakley County Democratic Party has nominated Linda Ramsey to succeed former election commissioner April Lieberman, who resigned last week.

The State Election Commission will make County Election Commission appointments and discuss other business Friday morning at 10:00 via conference call.

(photo: State Election Commissioners, from left, are Kent D. Younce of La Follette; Judy Blackburn of Morristown; Greg Duckett of Memphis; Donna Barrett of Murfreesboro; James H. Wallace, Jr. of Jackson; Tom Wheeler of Clinton; Mike McDonald of Portland)