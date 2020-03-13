Statement from U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant, Western District of Tennessee, on the Justice Department’s Ongoing Response to COVID-19

Memphis, TN –”The Department of Justice is comprised of about 40 components that have a broad array of national security, law enforcement, and criminal justice system responsibilities. Therefore, a significant portion of the Department’s mission relates to the safety of human life and the protection of property.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Tennessee is closely monitoring the situation surrounding the coronavirus disease of 2019 (COVID-19), and is implementing the Contingency Plan and Guidance of the Department of Justice, White House Task Force, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Office of Management and Budget, and Office of Personnel Management to mitigate risks to individual employees and the general public. However, citizens can be assured that the essential federal law enforcement, criminal prosecution, and national security functions of this office will continue as usual in order to preserve and protect public safety in West Tennessee.”

Earlier today, the United States District Court for the Western District of Tennessee issued the following notice and order:

Due to exigent circumstances resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, all jury trials and jury selections in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Tennessee scheduled for now through March 27 are continued until further notice. Courthouses otherwise remain open for business.