Authorities are asking for the public’s help in the theft of two flat-bed trailers stolen in Weakley County.

According to a press release, both trailers were 16-foot dual-axle flat-bed trailers.

One was taken from a house near the intersection of Greenfield Highway 54 and Liberty Road between Saturday and Monday, and the second trailer was taken during the daytime from a house on Lower Sharon Road on Monday.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department.