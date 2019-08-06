A Polaris UTV reported stolen almost two weeks ago has been found in Weakley County.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan says the Polaris General UTV valued at $23,000 was recovered from a wooded area in the eastern part of Weakley County.

The vehicle was stolen July 25th from a farm in Palmersville.

Captain McGowan says the case is still under investigation and anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department at 731-364-5454.

All information received will be confidential.